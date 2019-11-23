|
Dillon E. Sears
86, of Somerdale, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. Born August 21, 1933 in Hallburg, W. Va., he was a son of the late Walter and Locie (Miller) Sears. He was employed at Dover Milling Company from 1952-1967 then worked at AMKO Service Company Dover Cryogenics until his retirement in 1996. He attended Faith Baptist Church in Zoar and was an original member of the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a firefighter and E.M.T for 20 years and formerly served as chief. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and beekeeper.
Dillon is survived by his wife, the former Darlene Beckwith, whom he married January 28, 1953; also surviving are his five children: Debra Lynn (Randy) Manella of Columbus, Cheryl Ann (Charles) Brannon of Sherrodsville, Garry (Tenia) Sears of Bolivar, Terry Sears of Dover and David (Stacy) Sears of Fairbanks, Alaska; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Beverly) Sears of Bolivar; and a sister, Lenore (Bill) Herron of Somerdale. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: Fredrick, Doyle, James and Beryl Sears; and two sisters, Rosalie Wertz and Louise Sears; and a granddaughter, Andrea Manella.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar with Pastor Floyd Stanfill and Major Robert Sears officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 PM until time of services where the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department will conduct honors at 5:45 PM prior to the service. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice at 499 South Street Coshocton, Ohio 43812 or the . To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
