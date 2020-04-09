|
Dillon Joseph Garrett
27, of Dover, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home. A son of Kendall and Rayna (Lahmers) Garrett of Dover, Dillon was born May 1, 1992 at Canton, Ohio. Dillon attended Dover High School and Buckeye Career Center and graduated in 2011. Following high school, he went to work for Tremcar USA at Dover and later was employed at Gradall at New Philadelphia. He eventually started his own business, Dillon Garrett Welding, and worked as a contractor for Oxford Mining. Dillon was an extremely talented welder and fabricator, and, in his spare time, he created a variety of unique items. He attended NewPointe Community Church at Dover. Dillon enjoyed playing his guitars as well as riding his motorcycle, dirt bike and side-by-side buggy.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Nyla Rose Garrett; his siblings, Colton Garrett and Abriel (Matt) Miller; a niece and nephew, Sophia and Connor Garrett; his girlfriend, Jen Gilland and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members not mentioned. Dillon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Helen Lahmers.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, services will be private and burial will take place in Dover Burial Park at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dillon by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Dillon's memory to a .
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020