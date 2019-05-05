Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
DIRK A. JONES


1968 - 2019 Obituary
DIRK A. JONES Obituary
Dirk A. Jones

Age 50, of Mineral City, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in his residence. Born in Dover, OH, a son of Marna (Norm) Jones and the late

Donald Jones. Dirk was a 1986 graduate of Tusky Valley High School and worked for the Kimble Co. as a truck driver. He was a gun enthusiast and

an avid hunter, especially of water fowl.

Survived by his wife, Melanie Jones; one son and his fiancée, Shane Jones and Stacie Deitrick, and his second son, Matt (Jess) Newsome; one

sister and brother-in-law,

Shannon and Gayle Hammel; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa and Joe Lowney; his mother-in-law, Sandy Jordan; five nieces: Alesha, Michaela, Johnna, Aldawna, and Kathryn; and two great nieces, Mia and Audrey.

According to his wishes, following cremation there will be no services. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330)866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on May 5, 2019
