Dixie J. Bricker
Glenn E. Bricker
Dixie J. Bricker, 73, and Glenn E. Bricker, 84, both of Newcomerstown, passed away within 24 hours of each other over the weekend. Dixie on Saturday, February 16, 2019
in Mercy Medical Center at Canton and Glenn on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Community Hospice's Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born in Oxford Township, Dixie was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Barbara C. Wagner Bassett; and had retired from Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newcomerstown where she worked in housekeeping. Glenn was born in Newcomerstown and was the son of the late Terrance and Naomi (Ricketts) Bricker Craigo. Glenn served with the United States Navy and had retired from AK Steel.
Surviving are Dixie's daughter, Jamie E. Pappas of Johnson City, Tennessee; and a son, Donald D. Pappas of Coshocton; Glenn's son, Steven Bricker of Ormond Beach, Florida; three grandchildren: Brittney Pappas of Port Washington, Nicholas Pappas of Coshocton and Haley Bricker of Newcomerstown; great-grandchildren: Taylor Bair, Jordyn Jones, and Cruz Jones of Port Washington and Paisley Miller of Newcomerstown; and Dixie's two sisters, Diane (Jim) Green of Dover and Connie (Frank) Parks of Newcomerstown. In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Bassett and Jesse Bassett; and five sisters: Barbara Joan Miller, Vivian Hope Goff, Florence Schupp, Gloria Ruth Carr and Goldie Bassett. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Bricker; his sister, Jean Heller and four brothers: Jack Bricker, Karl Merle Bricker, Kenneth Mark Bricker and Robert Bricker.
In keeping with their wishes, both Dixie and Glenn are to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and no services are to be scheduled. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice's Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dixie and Glenn by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019