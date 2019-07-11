|
|
Dolly V. Muehlheim
Sisters Always Together
87, passed away on July 6, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1932 the daughter of the late Norbert & Sarah Muehlheim. Dolly
retired after 37 dedicated years at the Diebold Company. She enjoyed playing cards and bowling with family and friends. She had many achievements but her greatest was her love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and best friend, Lois Muehlheim of the home; and Delores Sweaney, Eleanor Newton, and Betty Rueckert; brothers, Leonard, Herman, and John Muehlheim; nephews, Vic Gessner, Tom Newton, David Lee Newton, and Sonny Sweaney; and niece, Sandy Jackson. Dolly is survived by her loving family, nephews, Jake Rueckert, George Gessner, John Muehlheim, and Jay Muehlheim; nieces, Gay Newton, Jo Newton, Bonnie Sheldon, Patsy Sweaney, Pam Stoner, Dolly Muehlheim, and Phylis Muehlheim; special friend and caregiver, Linda Haney; spouses to the nieces and nephews; and numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Visitation will be held Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd. SW where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Edd Matako officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Times Reporter on July 11, 2019