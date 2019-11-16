Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Dolores "Sue" Festi

Dolores "Sue" Festi Obituary
Dolores "Sue" Festi

85, of Dover, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Schoenbrunn Healthcare Center in New Philadelphia. Born on September 18, 1934, in Burton, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Eva (Anderson) Hinerman. She married Lewis "Lou" Festi, who preceded her in death on June 13, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Mann; son-in-law, Keith Mann; two brothers and a sister. Sue graduated from Wooster Highway High School. She later retired from Flex Technologies. She had also worked at Alsco, Bobbie Brooks Inc, and Dalton Industries. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, and camping. She loved going to casinos and especially enjoyed going to Wheeling Island with her friends and family.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Chrystal (Larry) Kuemerle of Dover, GayLynne (Larry) Clay of Dover, Tod (Dawn) Festi of New Philadelphia, and Chad (Amy) Festi of Dover; nine grandchildren, Lori (Tim) Hutchinson, Derek (Lorie) Mann, Cheri Clay, Seth (Melinda) Clay, Ryan Morris, Brandon Morris, Alie Grove, Danelle Festi, and Noah Festi; 16 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. Pastor David Wing will officiate a service at 4 p.m. A funeral reception will take place at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center following the service. To sign an online guestbook for Sue, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 16, 2019
