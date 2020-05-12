Don E. Sprankle84, of Dover, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Shanesville on May 1, 1936 to the late Clarkson D. "Clark" and Amanda Avora "Maude" (Mast) Sprankle and married the love of his life and best friend Arlene L. Gerber on July 28, 1956. She survives. He was a 1954 graduate of Sugarcreek-Shanesville High School, has a degree in accounting and vocal music presentation, and an MBA from Xavier. He was a former member of the Shanesville Lutheran Church and was instrumental in having the name changed to Shanesville Lutheran Church and was currently a member of Dover First United Methodist Church, Homer Weiss American Legion Post 494, Dover F & AM Lodge 59, lifetime member of the Baltic Conservation Club, and Shanesville Historical Society. Don was associated with The Budget newspaper for 25 years, 10 of them as an owner. In addition to the Budget, Don was manager of Surety Savings and Loan, a printing broker (Eagle Graphics), and retired from Schlabach Printers at age 78. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and serviced in a multi-service special forces unit serving as captain and squadron commander "The Eagle" headquartered on Iwo Jima. He was well-known for his musical ability, starting with singing in the church choir age 12, singing in the Sugarcreek Community Men's Chorus, directing the church choir at age 17, singing in 50 Messiah presentations, a former member of the Schoenbrunn Valley Barbershop Chorus and the Canton Hall of Fame Barbershop Chorus, in addition to several quartets, including "The Faithful Four Gospel Quartet". On the instrumental side, he played drums in a number of dance and show bands starting with "The Polka Dot Four, and played clarinet and percussion in the Tuscarawas County Philharmonic orchestra.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Scott (Diane) Sprankle of Uniontown, Ohio and Tricia (Chris) Sprankle-Evans of Gahanna, Ohio; four grandchildren, Amanda and Caroline Evans and Chelsea and Josh Keener; three great grandchildren; and his brother, Dean Sprankle of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Sprankle and brother, Robert Sprankle.Due to the current restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Dave St. Aubin officiating. A Celebration of Life Service to honor Don will be announced in the future. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to thank Hospice of Tuscarawas County for their care and support at this time. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.Smith-Varns330-852-2141