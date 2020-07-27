Don F. Maher II
59, of Dover, passed away in Aultman Hospital on July 25, 2020, following a brief illness. Born in Dover on January 6, 1961, he was the son of the late Don F. and Connie Marian (Meissner) Maher. After Don graduated from Tusky Valley High School in 1979, he worked for Nickles Bakery until retirement. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews. Don was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Additionally, he liked to fish and loved to go out for breakfast with his friends on Saturdays.
Don will be deeply missed by his family including his wife, the former Debbie L. Robinson, whom he married in May of 1981; his sisters, Jody Carpenter of Canton and Jennifer (Tom) Hagloch of New Philadelphia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy (Wallace) Gold of Uhrichsville, Dixie (Rich) Dunn of Mineral City, Sharon (Dan) Kalp of Tuscarawas, Tim (Carla) Robinson of New Philadelphia, and Randy Robinson of Dover; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many close friends. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in passing by his brother, Joseph M. Maher; his nephew, Brock Smith; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Elsie Robinson; sisters-in-law, Donna Demuth and Brenda Robinson; and brothers-in-law, Richard, Bob, and George Robinson.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Wednesday from 11 to 1 p.m. with a service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Dover Burial Park. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not plan to stay for the service do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the Maher family. Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be directed to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, an organization he personally supported. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Don by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.