Don S. Jimison 1942-2019
77, of Sugarcreek, Ohio died peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Aultman Hospital following a period of declining health. He retired in 1999 from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department where he was an Inmate Services Officer. He began his career as a psychiatric social worker for the Cambridge State Hospital. He also was the former Chief of Transitional Services at South Community Mental Health Center in Kettering, Ohio. He served as the Director of Self-Help Inc. of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties from 1974-1988. He also served as the New Philadelphia High School Intervention Counselor from 1988-90. He was the Past Director of the Friends of the Homeless in New Philadelphia. Don was born April 5, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joe and Ruby (Smith) Jimison. After graduating from the Cadiz Exempted Village Schools in 1960 where he was an outstanding basketball player, Don continued his education at West Virginia Wesleyan College where he also played basketball and graduated in 1966. Over the years, he was active in the community and served on the board of directors and several community boards. He served as Chairman of the Finance Committee for the ADAMHS board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties. He also was a member of the Ragersville Historical Society, Farm Bureau, and the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board. He will also be remembered as an outstanding wood carver and on two occasions placed in international competitions. Some of his works have been featured in wood carving magazines. He enjoyed training new wood carvers having taught private classes in area schools using both soap and wood.
On Dec. 13, 2004, Don suffered the loss of his beloved wife, Katherine L. "Kathie" (Long) Jimison to whom he was married for 40 years. He will be sadly missed by family that includes his two sons, Doug (Jennifer) Jimison of Louisville, Ohio and Mike (Jennifer) Jimison of Columbus; two foster daughters, Terri McKane of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Marie (Jim) Duvala of New Concord, Ohio; In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren; a sister, Sandra (Kenny) Hollingsworth of Orange Park, Fla.; and brother, David Jimison of Clarksburg, W.Va.
Pastor Brian Flood will officiate a celebration of Don's life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover. A reception will follow in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to services. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Don can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Arts Council, P.O. Box 503, Sugarcreek, OH 44681, The Mrs. J Scholarship Fund administered by the Community Arts Council, P.O. Box 503 Sugarcreek, OH 44681 or The Wilderness Center, P.O. Box 202, Wilmot, OH 44689.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019