|
|
Don "Wags" Wagner
Age 89, of Dover, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Community Hospice Truman House following a brief illness. Born September 25, 1930, in Uhrichsville, Don was the son of the late Chester and Gladys Pocock Wagner. He graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1948, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he went to work for the Uhrichsville Evening Chronicle, which began a long career covering local sporting events in print and on the radio. Years later, Don became part-owner and general manager of the Chronicle. He was employed as sports editor for the New Philadelphia Daily Times, and later went into radio advertising, which turned into sports broadcasting as well. For many years, Don was the voice of stock car racing at Midvale Speedway. Sports and racing were full of excitement, and as Don said, "It keeps you young." Don retired from New Philadelphia's Midwest Offset, but soon afterward found himself serving as mayor of the village of Scio. He was a member of the First Christian Church, New Philadelphia, and was a life member of the Uhrichsville Elks Lodge. Don enjoyed playing golf, travel, and, of course, following sports.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Mitchell Wagner, whom he married on June 16, 1978; his daughters, Wendy Ellwood of Uhrichsville, and Carol (Walker) Haglock of Dover; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Laura Spinell of Dennison, and Margie Sharp of Springdale, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son, David Bloom.
A private graveside service will be held in Dover Burial Park. Don's family hopes to hold a public celebration of his life after the COVID-19 health crisis has passed. The details will be announced. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Don, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Don's memory be made to First Christian Church, 104 Third St. NW, or, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, both addresses at New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 5, 2020