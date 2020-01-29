|
Dona L. Slutz
age 62, of Bowerston, Ohio, died late Sunday afternoon, January 26, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her family. She was born October 10, 1957 in Canton, Ohio and was the daughter of Donald Frederick Feldner of Scio, OH and the late Bonnie Lee Bates Feldner. She was formerly employed as a nurse's aide at New Dawn Health Care Center in Dover and had also worked as a cook at Sunny Slope Nursing Home in Bowerston. She was a 1976 graduate of Jackson High School in Stark County. Dona possessed talent for anything that was particularly artistic or related to home crafts. She was an accomplished painter, created homemade jewelry, and enjoyed crocheting. She took great care in creating her garden and was masterful at utilizing the bounty it created. Dona was adept at producing home made wine and apple jack. Essentially, if the challenge required working with her hands or creating something in the kitchen, she had the unique talent to accomplish the task. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by her family and many friends.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband Paul E. Slutz, whom she had known virtually all of her life and married on November 6, 1999, her six children Aaron Oyler of Dennison, OH, Mrs. Renee (Shawn) White of Shinglehouse, Pennsylvania, OH, Thomas (Ashlee) Slutz of Bowerston, Sabrina Slutz of West Lafayette, OH, Samantha Slutz of North Canton, OH, and Serina Slutz of Dover, OH, a brother, Donald Philip "Phil" (Loretta) Feldner of Jacksonville, Florida and ten grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Leesville United Methodist Church with Rev. Jerralyn Myers officiating. Interment will follow in the Leesville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville, Ohio. In appreciation for their extraordinary care and concern, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
