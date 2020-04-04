|
Donald Alexander Gross
84, of Tuscarawas, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a period of declining health. A son of the late John Norwood "Nordie" and Jane (Fotheringham) Gross, Don was born March 17, 1936 at Wainwright, Ohio. Don was a longtime employee of the former Evans Brick Yard at Midvale up until the company ceased operations. He then went to work for Greer Steel where he retired after 13 years of service. He was a member of Sharon Moravian Church and was an active social member of the Tuscarawas V.F.W. Don enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables and was known for his special vegetable soup.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley (Walton) Gross whom he married on March 4, 1956; his daughter and son-in-law, Martha Jane and Bob Turney of New Philadelphia; a grandson and his wife, Jeremy and Jennifer Turney of Dover; four step great-granddaughters; and several extended family members.
At this time, due to the presence of COVID-19, all arrangements are private, including burial in Sharon Moravian Church Cemetery. The family will hold a public memorial service and a celebration of Don's life at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Don by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Don's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Sharon Moravian Church, 4776 Moravian Church Road S.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 4, 2020