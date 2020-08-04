Donald Allen Henninge
86, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, August 3, 2020 in Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a lengthy illness. A son of the late Clarence Young Henninge and Viola Lenore (Harper) Aberth, Donald was born March 22, 1934 at Tallmadge, Ohio. Donald graduated from New Philadelphia High School. Then on June 13, 1953, he married the former Patricia Ann Moon. He was retired from Gradall at New Philadelphia where he worked for 37 years as a machinist and CNC Programmer. Following his retirement from Gradall, Donald worked as a surveyor for Bair & Goodie Associates from many years. He was a past member of the First United Church of Christ at New Philadelphia. Donald had a passion for traveling the western United States and especially enjoyed hiking, camping and backpacking through the mountains. He also enjoyed golfing and was a NASCAR fan. Most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Henninge; his sons, Patrick (Marsha) Henninge of Dover, Phillip (Cynthia) Henninge of Cape Coral, Florida and Michael (Jennifer) Henninge of Dover; his grandchildren, Chris, Cody (Brianne), Marissa, Taylor, Marlee, Kaitlynn and Makayla Henninge; his great-grandchildren, Neiko, Rayme and Evalynn Henninge; a sister-in-law, Ellen (Richard) Bellanco of Wooster; a brother-in-law, Richard (Jan) Moon of Mesa, Arizona and many nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur Ray and Mary Edna Moon and two brothers, James and Roy Henninge.
In keeping with Donald's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Donald by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
. Contributions may be made in Donald's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.