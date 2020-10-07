1/1
DONALD E. GORDON Jr.
1964 - 2020
Donald E. Gordon, Jr.

56, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Dover, OH, on June 22, 1964, a son of Sarah Kay (Smith) Stanley and the late Donald E. Gordon, Sr.

Besides his mother he is survived by wife, Jodi L. (Dieffenbaugher) Gordon; three daughters: Alta Mattocks, Melissa Gordon, Gina (Justin) Shearn, all of Coshocton; three sons: Michael (Ashlee) Gordon, of Coshocton, Joshua Gordon, of Gnadenhutten, Christian Davlin, of New Philadelphia; two sisters, Kimberly (Jim) Davis, of New Philadelphia, Misty (Dave) Blackford, of Marion; step-mother, Suanne Gordon; as well as eight grandchildren: Justin, Olivia, Alyssia, Ashlyn, Bryce, Zoee, Haden and Jaxx.

There will be a memorial service on June 20, 2021, at the Moose Lodge of Uhrichsville. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
Moose Lodge of Uhrichsville
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
