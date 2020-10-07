Donald E. Gordon, Jr.
56, of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Dover, OH, on June 22, 1964, a son of Sarah Kay (Smith) Stanley and the late Donald E. Gordon, Sr.
Besides his mother he is survived by wife, Jodi L. (Dieffenbaugher) Gordon; three daughters: Alta Mattocks, Melissa Gordon, Gina (Justin) Shearn, all of Coshocton; three sons: Michael (Ashlee) Gordon, of Coshocton, Joshua Gordon, of Gnadenhutten, Christian Davlin, of New Philadelphia; two sisters, Kimberly (Jim) Davis, of New Philadelphia, Misty (Dave) Blackford, of Marion; step-mother, Suanne Gordon; as well as eight grandchildren: Justin, Olivia, Alyssia, Ashlyn, Bryce, Zoee, Haden and Jaxx.
There will be a memorial service on June 20, 2021, at the Moose Lodge of Uhrichsville. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
