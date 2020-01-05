|
Donald G. Lightell
87, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Bowerston, OH on April 3, 1932, graduated from Bowerston High School in 1950 and relocated to the Canton area. He retired in September 1991 as a District Representative of the International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers. He was a member of Local Union #662, appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Stark County District Library and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruth Lightell; brothers, Robert, Sam and Richard Lightell and his sisters, Bernice Faniola and Mildred Kinsey.
He leaves his loving wife Ellen Yvonne Lightell, whom he married in 2000; children, Bruce (Joanie) Lightell of Massillon and Greg Lightell of Gainesville, GA; stepchildren, Vicki (George) Keyes of Canton, Laurie (Greg) Kirby of Louisville, OH, Maryanne (Chuck) Taylor of Brewster, Scott Eibel of Canton, Tim (Carole) Cline of Canton and Cathy (Charlie) Kilgore of Canton; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; sisters, Lois Sell and Patty Baer as well as many wonderful friends. The family would like to send a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care given to Donald and also to the many friends who prayed for him.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch Ave. NE, Canton, OH. 44705. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel and one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 5, 2020