Donald G. Reneker
"Together Again"
80, of Uhrichsville, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover from complications due to pneumonia. Born in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Willard F. and Alberta R. (Wise) Reneker. Don had retired from The Timken Company where he had worked for 34 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville and was a member of the Steelworkers Local #1123 and the Uhrichsville Moose. Don loved both Country and Gospel Music and would sing and play many instruments which included the steel guitar, Dobro and bass guitars and also enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Linda Reneker, who passed away in January 2009.
Surviving are two daughters, Gloria L. Wolfe of New Philadelphia and Dena (Jeff) McComb of Midvale; five sons, Michael Reneker of Dover, Jamie S. Reneker of Louisville, Richard (Susan) Sunderlin of Uhrichsville, Troy Harshey and his companion Leisa of Waverly and Shane (Kacy) Sunderlin of New Philadelphia; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and Joe, his faithful dog and companion. In addition to his parents and his wife, a sister, Winifred "Sis" Freeman; and four brothers, Roy Reneker, Louis Reneker, Van Reneker and Jack Reneker are also deceased.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with Pastor Larry Maulter officiating. Burial will be in New Cumberland Cemetery at New Cumberland. A reception will be held in the Geib Family Center following the committal service. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM in the funeral home. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406. Those wishing to do so may send a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Don by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019