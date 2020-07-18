Donald G. Rostad



85, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Hennis Care Centre. He was born on June 6, 1935 in North Leeds, Wisconsin, and was a son of the late Sylvester and Adeline Schmidtke Rostad. He was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Katie Rostad. Don was the co-founder of the former International Tank and Trailer Inc. in Strasburg, co-founder of Mr. Trailer and Triple R Trailer Sales Inc. in New Philadelphia and CND Tractors. He had a distinguished career in the manufacturing and rebuilding of trailers since 1956. Don was always community minded and was the inspiration, and driving force, behind the Strasburg Corn Festival. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and socializing with the many friends he made during his 43 years in Tuscarawas County.



Don is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Sharon Hartrick Rostad, whom he married on August 16, 1975; children: Donald (Karen) Rostad of Wisconsin, Bonnie (Tim) Kovalaski of Clyde, Lisa Gasell of Wisconsin, Dawn Kauffman of New Philadelphia, Roger (Wendy) Rostad of Gnadenhutten, Shannon (Joe) Krantz of Delroy, Jeff (Holli) Rostad of Roswell; siblings: Janet Corning, Joann (Al) Dykstra, Wanda (Tom) Jones, Delores (Leo) Dynes, Steven (Barbara) Rostad all of Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren: Melissa and Tom Rostad; Michelle, Daniel and Aaron Kovalaski; Ellie and Mitchell Kauffman; Alexis Barcus, Braden and Brenlyn Rostad; Tyler and Luke Krantz; Caden and Bryce Rostad; and several great grandchildren.



Per Don's request, cremation will take place with no services or calling hours. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Don may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.



