Donald H. "Tiny" Dotts
87, of Dover, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in his residence, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, he was one of eleven children born to the late Homer and Annie (Smitley) Dotts and was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force. Tiny had retired from the former Warner and Swasey at New Philadelphia where he worked as a painter. Tiny was baptized into the Mormon faith and besides serving his country, was most proud of building two homes in which each of his daughters reside.
Surviving are two daughters, Pam (Eamonn) Walsh and Grace (Kevan) Walker of Dover; two sons, Edward Dotts of Dennison and David (Mary Ann) Dotts of Uhrichsville; 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; three sisters and three brothers. In addition to his parents, two sisters and two brothers also precede him in death.
A public visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. In keeping with Tiny's wishes, following the visitation, he is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and a private family service will be held at a later date. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger in the funeral home after greeting the Dotts family.