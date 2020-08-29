Donald J. Farnsworth"Togethr Again"86, of Baltic, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. He was born in Dresden on June 6, 1934, to the late Dorsey and Sylvert (Clepper) Farnsworth and married Delores I. Geib on June 20, 1959. She died March 17, 2011. He was owner and operator of the former Farnsworth Television Store in Baltic. Following his retirement he was employed at McQueen's Inc in Baltic and managed the day to day operations and then worked for Wilkins Trucking as a manager. He is an Army Veteran. He was an avid hunter, bowled for over 30 years and enjoyed tractor pulls.He is survived by his three sons: Jerry Farnsworth of Baltic, Terry Farnsworth of Akron, and Michael Farnsworth of Massillon; his granddaughters, Crystal Farnsworth and Tiffany Farnsworth-Stutts; four great grandchildren: Brielle and Charlie Stutts and Peyton and Adaline Feister; and sister, Jayne Patterson of Zanesville. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald J. Farnsworth, Jr.Public graveside services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 12 PM (Noon) at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-12 at the cemetery prior to services. Military honors will be conducted by the Sugarcreek Homer Weiss American Legion Post. Arrangements are with Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141