1/1
DONALD J. FARNSWORTH
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Farnsworth

"Togethr Again"

86, of Baltic, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. He was born in Dresden on June 6, 1934, to the late Dorsey and Sylvert (Clepper) Farnsworth and married Delores I. Geib on June 20, 1959. She died March 17, 2011. He was owner and operator of the former Farnsworth Television Store in Baltic. Following his retirement he was employed at McQueen's Inc in Baltic and managed the day to day operations and then worked for Wilkins Trucking as a manager. He is an Army Veteran. He was an avid hunter, bowled for over 30 years and enjoyed tractor pulls.

He is survived by his three sons: Jerry Farnsworth of Baltic, Terry Farnsworth of Akron, and Michael Farnsworth of Massillon; his granddaughters, Crystal Farnsworth and Tiffany Farnsworth-Stutts; four great grandchildren: Brielle and Charlie Stutts and Peyton and Adaline Feister; and sister, Jayne Patterson of Zanesville. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald J. Farnsworth, Jr.

Public graveside services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 12 PM (Noon) at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-12 at the cemetery prior to services. Military honors will be conducted by the Sugarcreek Homer Weiss American Legion Post. Arrangements are with Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
West Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Graveside service
12:00 PM
West Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Varns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved