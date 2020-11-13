1/1
Dr. Donald K. Myers
Dr. Donald Karl Myers, PhD

86, of Dover, Ohio died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 of a Covid-related illness. He was born June 30, 1934 on the third generation family farm in West Salem, Ohio. He was a member of the first graduating class of Northwestern High School (Wayne County) in 1952. He continued his education at The Ohio State University and Michigan State University, earning Bachelors, Masters, and PhD degrees in Agronomy and Crop Sciences. Don was employed by The Ohio State University, he was a County Extension Educator in Columbiana County and later became a faculty member as a State Extension specialist and teaching and research Professor in The Ohio State University Department of Agronomy. He was a member of numerous professional organizations and inducted into both the Ohio Farm Science Review and the Ohio Agriculture Halls of Fame. In recent years, he was an agricultural consultant for Tmk Farm Service of Bakersville, Ohio. His devotion to agriculture and the people whose lives he touched while serving as an educator and scientist at The Ohio State University will keep his legacy alive across Ohio, especially in no-tillage and alfalfa fields.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Helen (Swope) Myers; a sister, Jane (Johnie) Holcomb; and a brother, Norman (Janet) Myers. He is survived by his remarkable wife, Marilyn (Smith) Myers of 68 years. He is also survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Beverly) Myers of Worthington, Ohio and their children, Kimberly (Greg) Crane and Kyle (Katie) Myers; Steve (Cheryl) Myers of California, Ky. and children, Sarah (Josh) Jacobson, Ruth (Riley) Snowden, Aaron Myers, Josiah Myers, Hannah (Ethan) Simms, Micah Myers, Deborah Myers, Daniel Myers, and Abigail Myers; daughter, Marcia Myers (James) Gainer of Charlotte, N.C. and children, Meredith (Jeff) Hamilton and Matherly Gainer along with 11 great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held on a sunny day, when it is safe for family, friends, and colleagues to gather together. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Dr. Myers can sign the online guestbook on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Dover Burial Park. He suggests that on his behalf you may reach out to someone in need. This may not be only monetary but could be words of praise and encouragement, a thank you or a visit or a smile, which could make a significant difference in someone's life, as well as your own.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
