Donald Kenneth Smith84, of Sugarcreek and resident of Walnut Hills Assisted Living, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, of Covid-19. He was born on Oct. 16, 1936, in Massillon to the late Norman and Daisy Smith. Donald is preceded in death by R. Arline Smith, his wife of 53 years. He graduated from Massillon High School in 1954 and earned his Bachelor of Music Education Degree in 1959 from Eastman School of Music at Rochester, N.Y. Donald served in the VII Corps 82nd Army Band of Stuttgart, West Germany, from 1959 to 1962. He continued his education at Vandercook College of Music in Chicago, Ill., and earned a Master's in Music Education in 1966. During his career in music education, he served as band director at Baltic High School, Garaway, and Tuscarawas Valley School Districts. Donald also served as Assistant High School Principal and Junior High Principal in the Tuscarawas Valley School District. After 26 years in education, Donald retired and became the owner of Smith Photography in Sugarcreek. He played in the Canton Symphony Orchestra as well as various concert and jazz bands in Tuscarawas and Stark County. Donald served as choir director and church pianist at the Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ. He retired from these duties in January 2016. Donald was a train enthusiast and a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians.Donald is survived by three daughters, Diane (David) Cleveland, Debbie (Tim) Sewell and Darcie (Eric) Seachrist; his brother, Gary (Shirley) Smith; grandchildren, Christian (Lacey) Cleveland, Brittany (Nick) Latta, Nicole (Justin) Lamp, Amber (Jim) Shepler, and Mason, Hunter and Ruby Seachrist; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his niece, Laurie (David) Berger, and nephew, Scott Smith and his wife Julie Heller, and in-laws, Ruth Ann (Bill) German, Mary Jo (Tim) Zehnder, and Dean (Sandy) Putt. Donald is also preceded in death by his granddaughter and great-grandson.A private graveside service will be held at the Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery in Ragersville. Pastor Bruce Haltom will officiate. Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Ragersville Zion U.C.C. Scholarship Fund at 8831 Crooked Run Road SW, Sugarcreek, OH, or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.