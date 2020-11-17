1/1
Donald Kenneth Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Kenneth Smith

84, of Sugarcreek and resident of Walnut Hills Assisted Living, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, of Covid-19. He was born on Oct. 16, 1936, in Massillon to the late Norman and Daisy Smith. Donald is preceded in death by R. Arline Smith, his wife of 53 years. He graduated from Massillon High School in 1954 and earned his Bachelor of Music Education Degree in 1959 from Eastman School of Music at Rochester, N.Y. Donald served in the VII Corps 82nd Army Band of Stuttgart, West Germany, from 1959 to 1962. He continued his education at Vandercook College of Music in Chicago, Ill., and earned a Master's in Music Education in 1966. During his career in music education, he served as band director at Baltic High School, Garaway, and Tuscarawas Valley School Districts. Donald also served as Assistant High School Principal and Junior High Principal in the Tuscarawas Valley School District. After 26 years in education, Donald retired and became the owner of Smith Photography in Sugarcreek. He played in the Canton Symphony Orchestra as well as various concert and jazz bands in Tuscarawas and Stark County. Donald served as choir director and church pianist at the Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ. He retired from these duties in January 2016. Donald was a train enthusiast and a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians.

Donald is survived by three daughters, Diane (David) Cleveland, Debbie (Tim) Sewell and Darcie (Eric) Seachrist; his brother, Gary (Shirley) Smith; grandchildren, Christian (Lacey) Cleveland, Brittany (Nick) Latta, Nicole (Justin) Lamp, Amber (Jim) Shepler, and Mason, Hunter and Ruby Seachrist; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his niece, Laurie (David) Berger, and nephew, Scott Smith and his wife Julie Heller, and in-laws, Ruth Ann (Bill) German, Mary Jo (Tim) Zehnder, and Dean (Sandy) Putt. Donald is also preceded in death by his granddaughter and great-grandson.

A private graveside service will be held at the Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery in Ragersville. Pastor Bruce Haltom will officiate. Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Ragersville Zion U.C.C. Scholarship Fund at 8831 Crooked Run Road SW, Sugarcreek, OH, or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Varns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved