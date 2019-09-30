Home

Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
740-945-6161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Donald L. Blackburn


1953 - 2019
Donald L. Blackburn Obituary
Donald L. Blackburn

age 66, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at his home in Jewett after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loving family. Born March 3, 1953 in Dennison he was a son of the late William and Mary Leeper Blackburn. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1971 and in 2016 he retired from Aleris International in Dennison after working for them for 28 years. Don had played league softball when he was younger and enjoyed wood working and traveling. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots and Tony Stewart was his favorite NASCAR driver. But what he loved most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his devoted wife, Ruth Kimmel Blackburn whom he married Oct. 16, 2010; step sons, Jim (Linda) Mellinger, Dan (Luanne) Mellinger, Tim (Amy) Blackburn and Troy (Jen) Blackburn; a step daughter, Mary Blackburn; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris "Jean" Blackburn on Jan. 5,2005. Also preceding him in death are siblings, Tom, Bill and Curtis Blackburn and Carol Matthews and a step son, Bill Mellinger.

Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 3rd at 1 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

www.kochfuneral.com

Koch, Scio 740-945-6161
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019
