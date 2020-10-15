1/1
Donald L. "Sully" Sullivan
1935 - 2020
Donald L. "Sully" Sullivan

84, of Dover and formerly of Uhrichsville, passed away Oct. 13, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in Dover on Oct. 29, 1935, he was the son of the late William and Marie (Flynn) Sullivan. On June 24, 1960, Sully married his late wife, the former Laura Ann "Annie" Groah. They celebrated 31 years of marriage prior to her passing in 1992. Sully was employed by Grief Brothers in Navarre prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Moose, Eagles, and Italian-American Club. Additionally, he was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in New Philadelphia. Sully was also an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Pittsburg Steelers, and NASCAR.

Sully's family includes his children, Donald (fiancé, Teresa Swartzentruber) Sullivan of Beach City and Dawna (companion, Jeff Lones) Shalosky of Lake Mohawk; his grandchildren, Donald and Casie Sullivan, BJ (Courtney), Kyle (Emily), Luke (Caroline) Shalosky, and Seth and Chelsea Gibson; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Sully was preceded in passing by his children, Derek and Deka Sullivan; and two brothers, Leroy and William Sullivan.

A private graveside service will be held in Union Cemetery at Uhrichsville. No public visitation or services are scheduled. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Sully by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 14, 2020
Sully was my buddy. I cleaned his apartment and we went shopping.
He enjoyed going to McDonald's for breakfast. He called me at 8:30 every morning. Good guy rest in peace.
Bonnie
Friend
