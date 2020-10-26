Donald L. Youngblood72, of Dundee, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. He was born in Paris, TN, on April 18, 1948, to the late Jack Nathanial and Jean (Wade) Youngblood and married Vicki Sampsel on September 18, 1971. She survives. He graduated from Henry County High School in 1967 in Paris, TN; is a retired self-employed carpenter, and member of the Dundee Fire Dept. from 1972-1997. He served with the US Navy from 1967-1971 during the Viet Nam era. He was a lifetime member of the Army Navy Garrison 1988 and was Garrison Commander numerous times. He held offices in Garrison, County, State and National Level of Army Navy Union, was State Commander of Army Navy from 2012-2013, National Army Navy Union Commander 2016-2017, and chairman of Army Navy Union Department of Ohio State Office until January 2020.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Michelle (David) Donahue of Benson, NC, and Stacy (Dustin) Robertson and Nicole Youngblood both of Dundee; six grandchildren: Noah Proper, Amia Proper, Mckinnze Robertson, Brayden Robertson, Madison Donahue and Emma Donahue; god-son, Brandon Youngblood of Claire, MI; his brothers: Jackie and Mike of Paris, TN and David of Claire, MI; sister Pamela Young of Paris, TN, brother-in-law, Duane Sampsel of Millersburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clayton and Jimmy; sisters: Shelia Flood, Sherry Dean and Tracy Youngblood; and in-laws, Lester and Marjorie Sampsel.Services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Daniel Legg officiating. Burial will be in Dundee Cemetery with Military Honors being conducted by the Army/Navy. Friends may call on Tuesday 4-7 PM at the funeral home with masks being required and social distancing observed. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Church of New Hope, 3374 Schneiders Crossing Rd. N.W., Dover, Ohio 44622. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.Smith-Varns330-852-2141