Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Donald Lee Jirles


1937 - 2019
Donald Lee Jirles Obituary
Donald Lee Jirles "Together Again"

82, of Uhrichsville, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, May 24, 2019 following a period of declining health. A son of the late Helen Henderson, Donald was born May 22, 1937 at Cambridge, Ohio. Donald graduated from Cambridge High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. On March 25, 1960, Donald married the love of his life, the former Patsy McConnell and they raised three children, Elizabeth, Dawn and Daniel. The couple shared 50 years of marriage prior to Patsy's passing on Oct. 25, 2010. During his early years, he worked at Republic Steel in Massillon. Also, for more than 40 years, Donald was the owner and operator of The Auto Store at Uhrichsville.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Leslie McCue of New Philadelphia and Dawn and John Davis of Uhrichsville and a son, Daniel Jirles of Dennison; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Latish Bloom) McCue, Marcus (Stefanie Willimas) McCue, Chanell (Todd) Giumenti, Jordan (Andrew Sachs) Davis, Rance Davis and Brianna and Tyler Jirles; 17 great-grandchildren and a step brother, Jeffrey Henderson. Donald was preceded in death by his mother; his wife and a sister, Jeanie Baxter.

In keeping with Donald's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in memory of Donald by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Donald's memory to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 26, 2019
