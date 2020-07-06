Donald Lee Jones82, of Uhrichsville, passed away at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Born December 1, 1937 in Port Washington, he was a son of the late Louis Edward Jones, Sr. and Minnie Anna (Salchli) Jones. Donald was a 1955 graduate of Port Washington High School before beginning his long career at the former Union Camp in Dover from which he retired in 2001, after over 30 years of employment. He was an avid sports fan and a longtime member of Bethel Worship Center in Uhrichsville, having served as the treasurer for many years while it was the Church of God.On September 6, 1958, Donald married the former Naomi Mae Biclawski with whom he looked forward to celebrating 62 years of loving marriage this fall. He is also survived by their children, Richard Jones, Sherry (Walter) Barnett-Mahr, Troy (Nikkie) Jones, and Kimberly (Victor) Arreola; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. One of nine siblings, he is survived by his sisters, Jane and Shirley Jones; brother, William (Margie) Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Pauline Jones, Ronald Jones, Louis Jones Jr., Clifford Jones, and Robert Jones.According to Donald's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.