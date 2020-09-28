1/1
Donald Lee McMath
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Lee McMath

91, of Gnadenhutten passed away on Saturday morning of September 26, 2020 in Hennis Care Center of Dover, at the end of a long well lived life. Don was born in Uhrichsville on July 22, 1929 to the late Harry T. and Mary A. (Campbell) McMath. He graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1947 and then earned his bachelor's degree from Ohio Northern University in 1952. He became the pharmacist for the pharmacy in Gnadenhutten in 1957 and worked there for 37 years before retiring. He enjoyed dabbling in electronics, making kits for tube televisions, and AM/FM radios. Don was a member of the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church and the New Philadelphia Elks.

On August 24, 1950, Don married the late Jeanene (Openbrower) who preceded him in death on November 22, 2006. Also preceding is a sister-in-law, Sally McMath. Surviving are three sons, Scott (Coleen) McMath of New Albany, Jeff (Judy) McMath of Charlotte, N.C., and Mark (Jackie) McMath of Gnadenhutten; two grandchildren, Jedediah (Michelle) McMath and Candice (companion, Shane Poteete) McMath; a great-grandson, Jamison McMath; and a brother, David McMath of Uhrichsville.

Following Don's wishes, he will be cremated and inurned with his wife, Jeanene, and then buried in Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. No public services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's honor to the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Gnadenhutten, OH 44629. Online Condolences may be made for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com.

Koch, Gnadenhutten

740-254-4200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
(740) 254-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved