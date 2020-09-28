Donald Lee McMath
91, of Gnadenhutten passed away on Saturday morning of September 26, 2020 in Hennis Care Center of Dover, at the end of a long well lived life. Don was born in Uhrichsville on July 22, 1929 to the late Harry T. and Mary A. (Campbell) McMath. He graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1947 and then earned his bachelor's degree from Ohio Northern University in 1952. He became the pharmacist for the pharmacy in Gnadenhutten in 1957 and worked there for 37 years before retiring. He enjoyed dabbling in electronics, making kits for tube televisions, and AM/FM radios. Don was a member of the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church and the New Philadelphia Elks.
On August 24, 1950, Don married the late Jeanene (Openbrower) who preceded him in death on November 22, 2006. Also preceding is a sister-in-law, Sally McMath. Surviving are three sons, Scott (Coleen) McMath of New Albany, Jeff (Judy) McMath of Charlotte, N.C., and Mark (Jackie) McMath of Gnadenhutten; two grandchildren, Jedediah (Michelle) McMath and Candice (companion, Shane Poteete) McMath; a great-grandson, Jamison McMath; and a brother, David McMath of Uhrichsville.
Following Don's wishes, he will be cremated and inurned with his wife, Jeanene, and then buried in Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. No public services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's honor to the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Gnadenhutten, OH 44629. Online Condolences may be made for the family at www.kochfhgnaden.com
