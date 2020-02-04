|
|
Donald Lee White
85, of Dover, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Inn at Northwood Village in Dover where he had recently resided. Born May 10, 1934 in Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Forest Ermal White and Isie Miller (Hines) White. Don was a 1953 graduate of Dennison High School before serving his country in the U. S. Navy Reserves for eight years prior to his honorable discharge. He had a long career as a steel mill inspector, having retired from Greer Steel in 1993.
On May 10, 2006, he married Arlene Mann who preceded him in death. He is survived by a daughter, Connie (Robert) Benner; sons, Jeffrey (Sherry) White, Scott (Mary Kay) White and Benjamin (Katelyn Leonard-White) White; grandchildren, Allyson (Justin) Wright, Aaron (Kristen) White, Adam White, Emily Benner and Sara (companion, Mark Estey) Benner; great-grandchildren, Ethan Benner, Abby Benner, Camden Wright, Vivienne Wright and Eleanor Estey; brother, Robert Dean (Ann) White; and an extended family which includes stepchildren, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Leggett; and his former spouse, Patricia (Snow) White.
According to Don's wishes, a family service is planned. Interment will follow in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 4, 2020