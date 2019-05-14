|
|
Donald Lowell Meredith
age 84 of 14462 State Route 258, Tippecanoe died at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia. He was born on September 13, 1934 in Londonderry Township, Guernsey County, Ohio, a son of the late David Cowden Meredith and Mabel Sarah Pulley. Don graduated from Madison High School in 1952. In 1954 he joined and served in the Army Reserves for nineteen years. Don worked at Warner Swasey /Gradall in New Philadelphia where he tested equipment and then owned a farm equipment dealership until he retired. He was a farmer his entire life. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Stillwater and a twenty-year member of the Uhrichsville Eagles.
Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Fauneil Pittis Meredith. They were married August 1, 1953. Also surviving are four children: Carolyn (Nick) Puskarich of Piedmont, Cheryl Meese of Dover, Karen Sue (Ivan) Hickenbottom of Kimbolton, David (Dana) Meredith of New Philadelphia; nine grandchildren: Clint (Kelly), Aaron, Danielle (John), Autumn (Matt), Christian (Deborah), Eric (Karryn), Bryan, and Bobby; fourteen great-grandchildren: Kayleen, Conner, Isaac, Micaiah, Isaiah, Jake, Caleb, Bella, Maylene, Solera, Shelby, Harley, Piper, and Jay; three brothers: Dale (Linda) Meredith of Uhrichsville, Larry (Mary) Meredith of Freeport, and Glenn (Dorothy) Meredith Northfield; and a sister, Fern McCulloch of Quaker City; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Scotty and a son-in-law, Randall Meese.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, also in the funeral home with Pastor David Koch officiating and Jim McConnell as soloist. Cremation will follow the service. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home's website – www.kochfuneralhome.net
Koch, Freeport
(740) 658-3470
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019