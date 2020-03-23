|
Donald M. Stephan
"Together Again"
97, a life resident of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia on March 21, 2020. Born in New Philadelphia on December 3, 1922, he was the son of the late Carl and Erma (Mathias) Stephan. After he completed his formal education, he honorably served his country in the United State Army, where he served as a staff sergeant during World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, along with many other awards and medals during his time of service. Don's professional career spanned more than 30 years with the former Babcock and Wilcox in Canton, retiring as a heavy equipment operator. Don was a member of the First United Church of Christ in New Philadelphia and a life member of the Tuscarawas VFW.
He is survived by his children, Todd (Terry) Stephan of New Philadelphia, Dan (Joyce) Stephan of Dover, and Gary Stephan of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Joe (Jennifer) Stephan and Mike Stephan, Nicole (companion, Bill Angione) Stephan, Amanda Stephan, Joni (Dave) Homan, Tom (Kera) Ackerman and Aaron and Alaina Fisher; great-grandchildren, Penelope and Julia Stephan, and Anna Kate and Claire Lauren Ackerman; and siblings, Carol Watson, Dean (Sue) Stephan and Steve Stephan, all of New Philadelphia. Numerous nieces and nephews complete the family. In addition to his parents, Don has been reunited with his beloved Belva, who preceded him in passing on January 25, 2006; his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Dianne Ackerman; and siblings, Polly Dinger, Joy Morris, Glenda Prillwitz, and Wayne Stephan.
A private family graveside service will be held in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia with Pastors Jeff Gerber and Jill Lovett officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. We encourage friends and family of the Stephan family to uphold them in prayer and share loving memories with them by sending a card, making a call, or visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Don are suggested to the First United Church of Christ, 201 Fair Ave., NW, PO Box 422, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 23, 2020