Donald R. Prince 1941-2019
78, of Dover passed away in the Community Hospice House on April 19, 2019. Born in Dover on February 8, 1941, he was the son of the late Dalton and Vivian Prince. After graduating from Dover High School, Don spent his professional career in steel work, ultimately retiring from the former Howden Buffalo. He nurtured his passion for horticulture, working for a private greenhouse. Don enjoyed being in the outdoors, whether he was gardening, hunting or fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Barb Prince of Dover; his daughter, Kimberly Hines of Green, Ohio; a brother; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by several siblings.
No services or visitation are scheduled at this time. Cremation care will be conducted through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover. Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To share a condolence with the family and sign the on-line guest registry, please visit the funeral home web site, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019