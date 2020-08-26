Donald "Mick" Thomas McMillen
Friend to all, Donald "Mick" Thomas McMillen passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East hospital. He was born March 23, 1937 in Dover, Ohio to the late Donald Ferdinand and Marjorie (Robinson) McMillen/Migoni. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Sonja Briggs; brother, Joseph Migoni and grandson, Donald Joseph McMillen. Don was a 1955 graduate of Tuscarawas Warwick High School.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda (Vesco) McMillen; son, Donald William (Vicki) McMillen, grandchildren Chris Hensler, Diane and Donna McMillen; daughter, Audra (Mark) Grim, granddaughters, Sarah (Ryan) Garner and Samantha "Sam" Grim; brother, Cecil (Myra) Migoni.
Mick proudly served in the US Air Force where he made many lifelong friends, was a 33 year retiree of Trans World Airlines where he made many more friends and also worked numerous other jobs. Mick enjoyed his many years at TWA as it allowed him to travel far and wide. Mick was an avid softball player playing for TWA as well as playing into his 70's in the Senior Softball 70's League. He also
enjoyed many years of genealogy work. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and bragged about them to anyone who would listen.
His family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Graveside services for Mick will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30am at Calvary Cemetery, 1917 Delaware Dr. SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don's memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215.
