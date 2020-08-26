1/
Donald Thomas "Mick" McMillen
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Mick" Thomas McMillen

Friend to all, Donald "Mick" Thomas McMillen passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East hospital. He was born March 23, 1937 in Dover, Ohio to the late Donald Ferdinand and Marjorie (Robinson) McMillen/Migoni. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Sonja Briggs; brother, Joseph Migoni and grandson, Donald Joseph McMillen. Don was a 1955 graduate of Tuscarawas Warwick High School.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda (Vesco) McMillen; son, Donald William (Vicki) McMillen, grandchildren Chris Hensler, Diane and Donna McMillen; daughter, Audra (Mark) Grim, granddaughters, Sarah (Ryan) Garner and Samantha "Sam" Grim; brother, Cecil (Myra) Migoni.

Mick proudly served in the US Air Force where he made many lifelong friends, was a 33 year retiree of Trans World Airlines where he made many more friends and also worked numerous other jobs. Mick enjoyed his many years at TWA as it allowed him to travel far and wide. Mick was an avid softball player playing for TWA as well as playing into his 70's in the Senior Softball 70's League. He also

enjoyed many years of genealogy work. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and bragged about them to anyone who would listen.

His family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Graveside services for Mick will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30am at Calvary Cemetery, 1917 Delaware Dr. SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Don's memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215.

Cotner, 614-866-6318

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cotner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved