Donald V. Jenkins91, of Baltic, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was born in Lorain, Ohio on Oct. 5, 1929 to the late Sam and Isabella Jenkins and married Rosemary Huprich Jenkins. She survives. He graduated from Amherst High School, graduated from Baldwin Wallace College with a Bachelor of Science, and received a Master's Degree in Secondary Administration, Educational Specialist Degree in Secondary Administration at Kent State University. He served in the US Air Force, during the Korean War, as Senior Instructor Training Command at Sampson Air Force Base. His career in Secondary Education included the area of Mathematics, Physics, and Principal in the following school systems: Avon Local, Avon Lake, Elyria, South Amherst, and North Ridgeville City Schools. His education span included 37 years.In addition to his wife of 52 years, Rosemary Huprich Jenkins, he is survived by his brother, Robert Jenkins of Greencastle, Ind. His extended family includes his brothers-in-law, Lowell (Winifred) Huprich of Berlin, Ohio, and Ron (Christina) Huprich of Delaware, Ohio and sister-in-law, Priscilla (Allen) Manson of League City, Texas. His nieces include Holly and David Nadal of New York City, Heather and Doug Houston of Bristol, Maine, Rebecca and David Funderburk of Houston, Texas, Wendy and Brian Glaze of Houston, Texas, Suzanne and David Rumbalski of Delaware, Ohio and nephew, Steve and Donna Huprich of Northville, Mich., and 11 great-nieces and nephews.A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Zion United Church of Christ in Baltic with Rev. Eric Walch officiating and burial will follow at the West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family sends a special thank you to Baltic East Holmes Medical Clinic, Baltic EMT Squad, and Community Hospice Truman House. A special expression of gratitude and accommodation to the Smith Ambulance Service and Bob Smith. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Baltic Zion UCC Church, PO Box 249, Baltic, Ohio 43804. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.