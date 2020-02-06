|
Donna E. Kilpatrick
87, of Tappan Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Donna was born in Dennison, Ohio on January 2, 1933, the daughter of the late Roy and Olive Ross.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; and her four sisters. She is survived by her son, Greg (MaryBeth) Kilpatrick of Mt. Pleasant; daughters, Cindy (Tom) Strick of Avon Lake and Lisa Kilpatrick (Mike) of Maple Heights; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with a seventh due in July.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be noon to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tappan Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 6, 2020