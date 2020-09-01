Donna Eileen McCauleyage 83, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Hennis Care Centre of Dover, OH., following a 10 year journey with Alzheimer's disease. Born at Uhrichsville, OH., September 23, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Orlon W. and A. Alberta (McCombs) Litzinger. Donna graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1954 and was a longtime member of the Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene. Donna retired from the former Union Camp/Arizona Chemical after 18 years of service having previously been employed by FabOhio and Bobbie Brooks. She loved to sew, garden and cook for her family and helping on the family farm.She is survived by her children, Joni (Bart) Miller of Sugarcreek and Kennith (Esther) McCauley of New Philadelphia; sister, Judy (Cuyler) Trachsel of Strasburg; brother-in-law, Robert Mack; grandchildren: Crystal (Larry) Yoder, Carrie (Sedric) Gerber and Brian (April) McCauley; four step grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Lillian (Ernest) Blick; sister, Della Mack; and former spouse, Joseph McCauley.Funeral services for Donna will be held at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Mike Travis officiating. Burial will follow at Rush Church Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m., (two hours prior to services) at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene. A special thank you and appreciation to everyone at Hennis Care Centre of Dover for their excellent and loving care of Donna. Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be required.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153