Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
201 N Warwick Rd
Magnolia, NJ 08049
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Age 82, of Sandyville, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born Jan. 10, 1937 in Sandyville, a daughter of the late William and Ethel (Geckler) Judd, and was a life resident. Donna was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Magnolia and the Auxiliary of Carr-Bailey American Legion Post #519 in Mineral City.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, William J. Hayhurst, on April 21, 2000; two sisters and two brothers, Beulah House, Maxine Ley, Homer and William Judd. She is survived by two daughters and three sons, Brenda (Donald) Wise, Tracy (Gregg King) Riley, William (Kristine) Hayhurst, twins Ted (Kiyoko) Hayhurst and Todd (Melissa) Hayhurst; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Kyle (Marilyn) Hayhurst, Ali Hayhurst, Nathan (Jodee) Hayhurst and their son, Rhettly, Joseph (fiancée Kandace McIntire) Hayhurst, Kala (Josh Davidson) Hayhurst and their son, Tyler, and Zack Hayhurst, Jason (Heather) Wise and their children Faith and Noah; also her sister, Jo Ann Gintz.

Services will be held Wed. at 1 p.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor J. Andrew Riggs officiating. Interment will be in German Cemetery. Friends may call Wed. at the church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. before the service. Contributions in Donna's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 464, Magnolia, OH 44643. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on June 2, 2019
