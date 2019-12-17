Home

85, of Dover, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Country Club Retirement Center in Dover. Born on April 11, 1934, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ruth (Nirote) Shumaker. She was a 1952 graduate of Dover High school. On September 14, 1952, Donna married her best friend and the love of her life, Daniel Marshall, who preceded her in death on May 10, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Fred (Gloria) Shumaker and Bob Shumaker. In 1998, she retired from the Tuscarawas County Department of Human Services. Dan and Donna were also foster parents for many years. Donna was a longtime member of the Sugarcreek Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed many family get-togethers and she especially loved getting visits from her great-grandchildren. Donna and Dan were both animal lovers and enjoyed their many dogs, cats, and horses.

She is survived by her five children, Kim Swan of Dover, Denny (Judy) Marshall of Dover, Scott (Peggy) Marshall of New Philadelphia, Nancy (John) Freshwater of Dover and Maryjane (Dave) Garan of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Bryan (Juli) and Brenna Swan, Christopher and Justin (Staci) Marshall, Josh (Alison), Shawn, and Kyle (McKenna) Marshall, Luke (Megan) and Jordan Freshwater, Sarah (Ryan) Miller, Nick and Michael (Taylor) Garan; her great-grandchildren Madilyn and Liam Marshall and Lucy, Cooper, and Ellis Marshall, Kensi, Emersyn, Gracelyn, and Brynlee Freshwater, Opal Miller, Maisyn Garan, and Andrew Swan; her brother-in-law, Dick (Mary) Marshall of Sugarcreek; her niece, Sue (Marlin) Schlabach; her great-niece, Morgan Schlabach; along with her nephews, Keith and Eric Shumaker; and sister-in-law, Miriam Shumaker.

In honoring Donna's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. Her family will greet guests on Friday, December 20, 2019, in the Sugarcreek Church of the Brethren (behind Garaway High School) from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Donna's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church, officiated by her brother-in-law, Pastor Dick Marshall. A meal will be served after the service in the church social hall. To sign an online guestbook for Donna, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sugarcreek Church of the Brethren, PO Box 12, Sugarcreek, OH 44681, or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 17, 2019
