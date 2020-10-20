1/1
Donna Jean Butterfield
1935 - 2020
Donna Jean Butterfield

age 85 of Malvern, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Donna was born in Cadiz, Ohio on July 1, 1935 to Raymond and Mary (Cope) Rogers. Donna retired from GTE. She enjoyed reading, Malvern sporting events, and Red Hat Ladies. She also enjoyed meeting the cousins once a month in Amish country, spending time with her family, and her loving dog, Colt.

Donna is survived by two daughters: Richele "Shelly" Richards of Malvern and Kimberly Bush of Malvern; grandchildren: Matthew (Christy) Richards, Kristina (Chad) Leach, Bryan Bush, Andrew Richards, and McKenzie Richards; great-grandchildren who called her "Nene": Tyler McGrew, Olivia Leach, Bentley Vukich, Aliana Leach, and Cameia Richards; a brother, William (Carole) Rogers of Venice FL; two brothers-in-law: Jim Myers of Carrollton and Merle Kelley of Carrollton; a special cousin and soulmate, Roger Fulton of Cadiz; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Butterfield; two son-in-laws: Mitch Richards and David R Bush; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Myers.

Funeral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Mr. Mark Black of Malvern First Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
Funeral services provided by
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH 44644
(330) 863-0441
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
