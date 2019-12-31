|
Donna Jean Holcomb
93, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born Oct. 19, 1926 in Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late John Raymond and Margaret Pearl (Patterson) Kiste. A 1944 graduate of Dennison High School, she was a proud "Railroader" who had lived in the Twin City area throughout her life. In her younger years, she worked at the former Scio Pottery. She was a lifelong member of the former Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Dennison.
On May 19, 1952, she married Henry Niles Holcomb with whom she enjoyed 11 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 18, 1963. Donna is survived by her children, Raymond Holcomb, Melanie (Bill) Goshorn and Pam Dansby; nine grandchildren, Curtis, Nicolle, Courtney and Carson Dansby, RayLynn Whitman, Niles Holcomb, Jenna (David) McFarland, Tyler Goshorn, and Tamira Dansby; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends, including her church family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nila Holcomb; brother, Jack Kiste; and son-in-law, Lloyd Dansby.
Services, officiated by Pastor Tom Gruver, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Uhrichsville First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019