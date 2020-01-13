|
|
Donna Jean Pearch
78, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully in Aultman Hospital at Canton on January 10, 2020. Born in Twin City Hospital at Dennison on November 6, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Robert Eugene Lightell and Betty Virginia (Goodwin) Pearch. After graduating from Conotton Valley High School, she worked as a custodian throughout her career. Donna served for 16 years with the New Philadelphia Schools, then 13 years with Schoenbrunn Hotel, before finishing her career at the Quaker Digital Academy for 9 years. Donna enjoyed baking cookies and sharing them during the Christmas Holiday and watching Soap Operas.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Debra A. Pearch and Michael (Kerri) Pearch, both of New Philadelphia; her grandson, Bryan Pearch; and her siblings, Carol Bower of Bowerston and Robert (Donna) Lightell of Sequin, Washington. In addition to parents, Donna was preceded in death by her step-father, Allen Pearch and a brother-in-law, Gerald "Herb" Bower.
No public visitation or services are scheduled. Cremation will be cared for through Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory with inurnment at a later date in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Kidney Foundation PO Box 11038, Lewiston, ME, 04243-9963. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Donna by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 13, 2020