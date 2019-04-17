|
|
Donna L. Androsky
85, of Dover, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Hennis Care Center at Dover following a lengthy battle with dementia. Born in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Mamie Rittenour and was a graduate of the former Midvale High School. Donna loved spending time with her family and friends and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She also loved working puzzles, painting by numbers and playing cards with her sisters. Donna had worked in the laundry department at Union Hospital and as a switchboard operator for GTE and the former L& K Motor Lodge at New Philadelphia.
On May 2, 1953, she married her husband, George Androsky and together celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing in December 2017. Surviving are her children, George (Ann) Androsky Jr. and Jodi Androsky and her boyfriend, Dan Dunaway; grandchildren, Katarina (Brian) Knepper, Alex and Devlin Matthews, Bryan, Kaitlyn, Kelsey and Kayla Androsky and Jayden Fouts; three sisters, Evelyn Shutt of Uhrichsville, Shirley Winkler and Phyllis Winkler of New Philadelphia; a brother, Donald Rittenour and special friends of the family, Dan and Vickie Freed. In addition to her parents and her husband, two brothers, Joseph and Glenn Rittenour also preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia where Pastor Roger Warnes will conduct a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover and a reception will be held in the Geib Family Center following the burial. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Donna by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019