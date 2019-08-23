|
Donna Lee Schwab and
Jerry Adam Schwab "Together Again"
87, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 and Jerry Adam Schwab, 92, both of Naples, FL, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Formerly of New Philadelphia, they have been Naples residents since 1986.
Jerry was born June 5, 1927 in New Philadelphia and Donna was born November 6, 1931 in Dover. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage prior to their deaths.
Together, they were members of the Naples Yacht Club, Royal Poinciana Club and the Naples Philharmonic (now Artis Naples).
Jerry and Donna are survived by their loving son, David A. (Sherri) Schwab of Ft. Myers, FL; and their grandsons, Adam and Johann Schwab. They were preceded in death by their son, Douglas in 1958.
A funeral service took place in Naples, Florida and private burial followed in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com to share condolences with the Schwab family.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019