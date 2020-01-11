|
|
Donna Louise Paull
May 27, 1944-Dec. 28, 2019
Donna Louise Paull of Bloomington, IN passed away Saturday night Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her father Herbert Rankin and mother Sarah Swain Rankin, husband Jerry Paull, and daughter Katherine Paull.
Donna came to Bloomington, IN from Hendersonville, TN to be closer to family. She was 75 years old. She graduated from Port Washington, Ohio High School 1962 and then from Malone College in Canton, OH in 1966 and this is where she met her husband of 50 years. Donna briefly lived in Bardstown, KY and Oregon, IL, and spent the majority of her life in Northern Ohio. She taught school in Dixon, IL; Bedford, OH, New Philadelphia, OH; and in the Firelands School District close to Oberlin, OH for over 27 years.
Donna enjoyed baking, hand sewing, knitting, reading, making greeting cards, cooking and corresponding with her many friends.
She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and dear friend, and is survived by her sister Irene Nichols, son Eric Paull (wife Cindy), son-in-law Kevin McDonald, and three wonderful grandchildren; Alex McDonald-Paull, Madie Paull and Evren Paull. Donna was a kind and wonderful friend to everyone that knew her and a positive example for thousands of children that she taught during her long and successful career as an elementary school teacher. She was a well loved, and active member of several United Methodist churches and the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 25 years.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled at the United Methodist Church in Amherst, Ohio at 3pm on Sunday, Jan. 26. In lieu of flowers, Donna requested that donations be made to the Firelands Schools' Endowment Fund.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 11, 2020