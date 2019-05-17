|
|
Donna Lucille DeFrank
age 71, a recent resident of Scio, OH, and former
resident of Youngstown, OH, peacefully passed away May 9, 2019 in Johnstown, CO due to complications from Cancer. Donna was born May 25, 1947 in Dennison, OH to her parents, the late Harry Melvin Downs and the late Laura Edith Edwards Downs. She earned her Nursing
Diploma from Youngstown Hospital and went on to achieve a Masters of Nursing from the University of Akron. Donna proudly and compassionately worked as a Registered Nurse in the Youngstown, Salem and Utica, New York area for 43 years. She retired from Nursing in 2010.
Donna was an independent and hard-working person, but her generosity knew no bounds. Her family was always first and foremost in her life. She was an excellent seamstress and loved quilting and knitting after retirement. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Elizabeth DeFrank of Johnstown, CO, her brother, Richard (Lana) Downs of Frederick, CO, her brother Greg (Deborah) Albaugh of Strasburg, OH, and her two grandchildren, Joshua and Cameron DeFrank.
No calling hours or services will be held as Donna directed. She chose to be cremated upon her passing and her ashes will be scattered in the Poudre Canyon in Colorado according to her wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the or hospice be made in Donna's memory.
Northern Colorado Crematory
(970) 351-0130
Published in The Times Reporter on May 17, 2019