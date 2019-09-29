Home

Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens
Sherrodsville, OH
Donna M. Hurless


1926 - 2019
Donna M. Hurless Obituary
Donna M. Hurless

age 93, a former Sherrodsville resident, died Friday evening, Sept. 27, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. She was born July 19, 1926 in Dennison, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Emmett and Bertha Belknap Albaugh. On Sept. 20, 1947 she married Vance F. Hurless, and was a homemaker for most of her life until Vance passed away on Jan. 5, 2000. She was a 1945 graduate of the former Sherrodsville High School and was a member of the former Sherrodsville Grange for more than 50 years. She was longtime active member of the Roxford United Methodist Church where she played piano for 19 years, was a former Sunday School teacher, and worked with various youth groups within the church for many years.

She is survived by a nephew, Jack (Jackie) Albaugh of Dennison, Ohio; a niece, Mrs. Joan (David) Eichel of Gnadenhutten, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Thelma Albaugh of Dennison and several cousins including Susan Cook of Bowerston, Ohio.

A public graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ron Heasley officiating where interment will follow. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the Roxford United Methodist Church, 771 Roxford Church Road SE, Dennison, Ohio 44621. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019
