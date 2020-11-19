1/1
DONNA M. LAHNA
1924 - 2020
Donna M. Lahna

passed away peacefully at home the way she lived her long joy filled life of 96 years, surrounded by her loving children, after several years of declining health issues. Born August 13, 1924 in Tyndall, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Oneda (DeCoursey) Wilden. On January 22, 1946, she married Richard Lahna. He preceded her death on November 13, 1983. Mrs. Lahna was a 1942 graduate of Conesville High School. During World War II, she worked as a typist at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio and later worked at Clow Bomb Shop in Coshocton. She and her late husband farmed in Plainfield and Bakersville area for many years. Donna enjoyed reading, photography, traveling, and attending the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially Bakersville tractor pulls and having family in her home for holiday gatherings. She was also a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Newcomerstown.

She is survived by two sons, George A. (Regina) Lahna and Jonathan R. (Beverly) Lahna both of Bakersville. Six daughters: Joyce A. (Mark) Bordenkircher; Mary J. Carnes; and Marcia J. (Charles) Mourer, all of Coshocton; Karen M. (Kenneth) Patterson of West Lafayette; Johanna M. (Daniel) Mizer of Fresno; and Cecilia M. (Jack) Chapman of Canton, Ohio. She is also survived by 37 grandchildren and 82 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, a brother Leroy (Juanita) Wilden of Plainfield; two sisters Annabelle Mitchell, Sandra K. (Wendall) Mitchell of Conesville. Several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Lahna was preceded in death by her 2 sons, Lewis J. and Carlos R. Lahna; grandson Kurt Patterson; great grand-daughter Austin Branham; son in-law Clifford Carnes, grandson-in-law William Nolan; her two sisters Alma C. (Francis) Thompson, Beatrice I. (Robert) Walters; brother Walter R. Wilden, and brother-in-law James Mitchell.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Sunday November 22, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM where a Wake service will begin at 5:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 805 Main St., Coshocton on Monday at 11:00 AM with Father Homer Blubaugh officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Our Lourdes Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, visitors coming to the funeral home are required to wear their own masks and attendees will be limited inside the building. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Our Lourdes Cemetery, American Cancer Society and/or Community Hospice of Coshocton; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at: www.themillerfuneralhome.com

The Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
NOV
22
Service
05:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
