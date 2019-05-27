Home

Services
Heyl Funeral Home
227 Broad St
Ashland, OH 44805
(419) 289-8233
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Donna Mae Dreher

age 94 of Ashland, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Crystal Care Nursing Center. Born in Massillon, Ohio on October 3, 1924 the daughter of Alanson and Bessie (Snavely) Latham she was an Ashland resident for the past nine years. On June 15, 1946 Donna was married to Robert Dreher who preceded her in death in October of 2009.

Surviving is one son and daughter in law, Ron and Barb Dreher of Ashland; grandson, Chad Garber of Columbus; granddaughter, Carrie Garber and partner, Eric Hayes of Coronado California; granddaughter, Allison and Andrew Mayer of Delaware Ohio; and granddaughter, Katie Dreher and husband, Jose Ramirez of Elgin Illinois. Donna is also survived by five great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Robert, she is preceded in death by daughter, Lynn Dreher; one sister and three brothers. Donna was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church and had been employed as the office manager for Dr. Haring in Mansfield before retiring.

A Celebration of Donna's life will be held at the Peace Lutheran Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Karen Liddy officiating. A private family burial will be held in the Mansfield Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting:

www.heylfuneralhome.com

Heyl Funeral Home, 419-289-8233
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2019
