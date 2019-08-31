|
|
Donna Mae Maibach
85, of Holmesville, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home after a period of declining health. Donna was born Jan. 24, 1934 in Sullivan to the late Arnold "AC" and Blanche (Gish) Calame and was a 1952 graduate of Wooster High School. On July 24, 1952 she married Joseph Maibach Jr. and he survives. She had worked for 17 years as a teller at the Bank in Sterling and retired from the Wooster Brush Co. with 25 years of service. She had made her home near Holmesville for over 40 years and always enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Joe; daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Donald Hamilton of Holmesville; grandsons, Justin and Jennifer Hamilton of Columbus and Joseph Hamilton and his fiancé' Jamie Kollar of Orrville; a brother, Jay Calame of Jeromesville and a sister, Pauline (Chester) Gable of Wooster. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Walter Calame and an infant brother.
Services for the Family will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at 11:30 a.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with burial following at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. It was Donna's request that there be no calling hours and a family service. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.
Murray Funeral Home, 330-435-6670
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 31, 2019