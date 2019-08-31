Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Maibach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Mae Maibach


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Mae Maibach Obituary
Donna Mae Maibach

85, of Holmesville, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home after a period of declining health. Donna was born Jan. 24, 1934 in Sullivan to the late Arnold "AC" and Blanche (Gish) Calame and was a 1952 graduate of Wooster High School. On July 24, 1952 she married Joseph Maibach Jr. and he survives. She had worked for 17 years as a teller at the Bank in Sterling and retired from the Wooster Brush Co. with 25 years of service. She had made her home near Holmesville for over 40 years and always enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband, Joe; daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Donald Hamilton of Holmesville; grandsons, Justin and Jennifer Hamilton of Columbus and Joseph Hamilton and his fiancé' Jamie Kollar of Orrville; a brother, Jay Calame of Jeromesville and a sister, Pauline (Chester) Gable of Wooster. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Walter Calame and an infant brother.

Services for the Family will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at 11:30 a.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with burial following at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. It was Donna's request that there be no calling hours and a family service. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.

Murray Funeral Home, 330-435-6670
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now