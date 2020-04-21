Home

Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Dora Angeline (Meek) Quillin


1935 - 2020
Dora Angeline (Meek) Quillin Obituary
84, of Newcomerstown passed away on Sunday,

April 19, 2020 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center, West Lafayette. Dora was born December 30, 1935 in Newcomerstown. The only daughter of the late Howard and Cora (Mitchell) Meek. She was a 1953 graduate of Newcomerstown High School. She then went to work at Western Union for a number of years followed by employment at Servamation and Simonds. She retired from the Nell Lane Gardner Children's Home of Cambridge. Dora's greatest passion was her children. She spent numerous years as a scout leader both girls and boys, Pop Warner baseball coach, and organized one of the first BB gun clubs in the area.

Dora is survived by her four children, Raymond (Cathy) Meek of Coshocton, Renee (Bob) Endlich and Floyd (Shelly) Quillin all of Newcomerstown, and Tom Quillin of Guernsey; one brother, Chester (Marsha) Meek of Port Washington; and two special friends, Peggy Shook and Donna Shaw of Newcomerstown; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Issac "Ike" Meek who passed April 13, 2011, Raymond Meek who died while serving in the Korean War, Harry Meek, and Roy Luther "Dutch" Meek who passed Sept. 30, 2005.

There will be a private family graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim HealthCare Hospice of Coshocton 499 S. 2nd Street, Coshocton, OH 43812. Online condolences may be made at

www.addyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020
