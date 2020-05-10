Dora Mae Boyer
1930 - 2020
Dora Mae Boyer

90, of Glendale, Ariz., joined her husband, Robert (Bob) Boyer, in Heaven on April 25th 2020. Dora was born to parents John and Martha Edwards of Goshen, Ohio on March 22nd 1930. She graduated from Midvale High School and in 1958 she moved to Phoenix, Ariz., with her Husband Bob, Daughter Patricia (Patty) and Son Robert (Bob). Dora worked as a school nurse at Washington Elementary where she would later retire.

Dora is survived by her son, Robert (Bob); sisters, Mary Lou (Kenny) and Bernie (Glenn); grandchildren, Steve (Lori), Amber (David), Aimee (Kenny), Bobby (Katie) and Amanda. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren, Blake, Brooks, Brett, Paige, Brooklyn, Ava, Kaci, Levi, Indi, Addyson and Everly. Dora has requested no services. For those who knew Dora, please take this time to reflect on all the fond memories and laughs you shared together. Dora is preceeded in death by her husband, Bob; daughter, Patty; grandson, Jon and sisters, Sally, Jean and Cora who passed hours before Dora.

In Lieu of flowers the family ask that a charitable contribution be made in her honor to your favorite charity.

Published in The Times Reporter on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
6022725639
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Dora was our adopted grandma. She was truly loved by the Seymour family. We will always cherish the memories of time spent with her.
Vicki
Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
